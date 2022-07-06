Abortion AccessThe ScoreMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Many stock prices you see are old. There’s been a whole legal battle behind that.
Jul 6, 2022

Many stock prices you see are old. There's been a whole legal battle behind that.

There's been a duel among brokers, exchanges, and the SEC over fees associated with up-to-the-second stock market data streams. The SEC tried to do something about the control exchanges have over those streams, but an appeals court struck down the agency's proposed rule change. We dive into the world of socially responsible investing with Amy Domini, founder and chair of Domini Impact Investments.

Inside the current landscape of socially conscious investing  

by David Brancaccio , Rose Conlon and Erika Soderstrom
Jul 6, 2022
The values-driven ESG framework has recently grown in popularity ... and attracted criticism.
Amy Domini, founder and chair of Domini Impact Investments, discusses the world of ESG investing.
DNY59 via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

