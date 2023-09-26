Look, ChatGPT. Look and see. Talk, ChatGPT. Talk to humans.
The makers of ChatGPT are now giving the artificial intelligence tool the ability to speak and see. We humans discuss the changes.
A ChatGPT that does more than just chat
Marketplace’s Nova Safo reports on an announcement by OpenAI, parent company of ChatGPT, about the artificial intelligence tool’s new ability to see and speak.
The South China Sea standoff
Officials in the Philippines have told the BBC that they won’t be daunted by Beijing in a territorial standoff in the South China Sea. The BBC’s Laura Bicker reports.
