Look, ChatGPT. Look and see. Talk, ChatGPT. Talk to humans.
Sep 26, 2023

Look, ChatGPT. Look and see. Talk, ChatGPT. Talk to humans.

Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images
The makers of ChatGPT are now giving the artificial intelligence tool the ability to speak and see. We humans discuss the changes.

Segments From this episode

A ChatGPT that does more than just chat

by Nova Safo

Marketplace’s Nova Safo reports on an announcement by OpenAI, parent company of ChatGPT, about the artificial intelligence tool’s new ability to see and speak.

The South China Sea standoff

Officials in the Philippines have told the BBC that they won’t be daunted by Beijing in a territorial standoff in the South China Sea. The BBC’s Laura Bicker reports.

Music from the episode

MEGALOVANIA Toby Fox

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

