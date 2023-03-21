Loans could become harder to get as financial sector reels

Amid the continued fallout from the failure of two mid-sized U.S. banks and the acquisition of Credit Suisse, financial institutions are likely to start applying greater scrutiny to the loans they give out. We look at what could move banks' calculus in that direction...and who would be most affected. Another consequence of the recent turmoil in the financial sector has been lower oil prices, which have seen one of their biggest slumps in recent years. And, a fact-check of claims — often made by prominent Republicans — that so-called "woke investing" caused the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank with Washington Post reporter Julian Mark.