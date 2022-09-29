Liz Truss defends tax plan
From the BBC World Service: In her first media appearance since the British pound's nosedive, the U.K. Prime Minister defended her plans despite widespread criticism and a rare intervention from the Bank of England. The Lebanese central bank revalued its official currency exchange rate, and in Germany, Porsche debuts on the Frankfurt stock exchange.
