Let’s head to the counselor’s office and revisit the options for high school graduates

May 1 is National College Decision Day, but as that day approaches, there's data that shows a drop in college enrollment during the pandemic. The freshman enrollment rate last fall was 9.2% lower than prior to the pandemic in the fall of 2019, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. This is causing many counselor to rethink how the approach broaching the subject of the future with students. For more, we spoke to Steve Schneider, a school counselor at Sheboygan South High School in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. The Justice Department is appealing a judge's ruling that voided the nationwide transportation mask mandate.