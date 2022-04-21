Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Let’s head to the counselor’s office and revisit the options for high school graduates
Apr 21, 2022

Let’s head to the counselor’s office and revisit the options for high school graduates

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
May 1 is National College Decision Day, but as that day approaches, there's data that shows a drop in college enrollment during the pandemic. The freshman enrollment rate last fall was 9.2% lower than prior to the pandemic in the fall of 2019, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center. This is causing many counselor to rethink how the approach broaching the subject of the future with students. For more, we spoke to Steve Schneider, a school counselor at Sheboygan South High School in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. The Justice Department is appealing a judge's ruling that voided the nationwide transportation mask mandate.

Segments From this episode

"Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal"

School counselor on navigating post-high school plans: “There are so many ways to approach this"

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Apr 21, 2022
When the counselors at Sheboygan South High School in Wisconsin realized about 50% of their graduates weren't going to college, they put renewed focus on supporting alternative pathways for students.
There’s been a marked drop in college enrollment during the pandemic
Scott Olson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:46 AM PDT
9:30
2:33 AM PDT
6:27
7:46 AM PDT
1:50
5:34 PM PDT
14:22
3:57 PM PDT
27:25
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
A wildlife crossing near Los Angeles aims to expand the terrain where animals can roam
A wildlife crossing near Los Angeles aims to expand the terrain where animals can roam
Can you still get a third relief check and other tax-related questions
Can you still get a third relief check and other tax-related questions
Repaying student loans is a burden, but most people 40 and under don't regret taking them out
Repaying student loans is a burden, but most people 40 and under don't regret taking them out
New report shines a light on the deaths of rideshare drivers in the gig economy
New report shines a light on the deaths of rideshare drivers in the gig economy