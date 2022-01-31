Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

ABOUT SHOW
Let’s follow the path of PPP money
Jan 31, 2022

Let's follow the path of PPP money

Julia Coronado highlights consumer sentiment, raises and the specter of inflation during our markets discussion. Congress returns to session with a variety of economic items on the agenda. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

