Let’s follow the path of PPP money
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Julia Coronado highlights consumer sentiment, raises and the specter of inflation during our markets discussion. Congress returns to session with a variety of economic items on the agenda.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director