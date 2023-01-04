Let the post-holiday gift returns begin
Now that the holidays are over, many people are going to be returning gifts and other items that didn't quite fit the bill. But for many online retailers, accepting and processing returns is costly and undercut profits. We take a look at what makes the process so expensive. Plus, Twitter is reversing course on its policy of disallowing political advertising. And, we ask Chris Farrell what the pandemic may have taught employers about supporting workers' mental health.
Segments From this episode
'Tis the season of post-holiday gift returns
About 18% of all holiday sales are expected to be returned. That comes with costs to companies, consumers, and the climate.
What the pandemic taught companies about mental health support
"You can't have a healthy economy without a healthy population," says Marketplace's senior economics contributor.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC