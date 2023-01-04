How We SurviveMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Let the post-holiday gift returns begin
Jan 4, 2023

Let the post-holiday gift returns begin

Getty Images
Now that the holidays are over, many people are going to be returning gifts and other items that didn't quite fit the bill. But for many online retailers, accepting and processing returns is costly and undercut profits. We take a look at what makes the process so expensive. Plus, Twitter is reversing course on its policy of disallowing political advertising. And, we ask Chris Farrell what the pandemic may have taught employers about supporting workers' mental health.

'Tis the season of post-holiday gift returns

by Stephanie Hughes
Jan 4, 2023
About 18% of all holiday sales are expected to be returned. That comes with costs to companies, consumers, and the climate.
An estimated $171 billion in returns are expected from this holiday season, says a report from the National Retail Federation.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
What the pandemic taught companies about mental health support

by David Brancaccio , Chris Farrell , Jarrett Dang and Erika Soderstrom
Jan 4, 2023
"You can't have a healthy economy without a healthy population," says Marketplace's senior economics contributor.
Health improvements can lead to economic improvements.
iStock via Getty Images Plus
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

