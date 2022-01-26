Lebanon’s power crisis: What would you do with just four hours of power?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: Bankrupt Lebanon is trying to solve its power crisis, striking a deal for electricity from Jordan. But can it really fill the gap and who's going to pay for it? Also, health care workers in the Czech Republic face growing number of physical attacks, and the U.K. foreign minister warns Russia all sanctions options are on the table.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director