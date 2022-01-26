Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Lebanon’s power crisis: What would you do with just four hours of power?
Jan 26, 2022

From the BBC World Service: Bankrupt Lebanon is trying to solve its power crisis, striking a deal for electricity from Jordan. But can it really fill the gap and who's going to pay for it? Also, health care workers in the Czech Republic face growing number of physical attacks, and the U.K. foreign minister warns Russia all sanctions options are on the table.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

