Lebanese welcome Iranian fuel delivery
Sep 17, 2021

Lebanese welcome Iranian fuel delivery

From the BBC World Service: Despite U.S. sanctions, thousands of tons of Iranian fuel have been delivered to Lebanon. And Italy has become the first country in Europe to mandate that workers provide proof of coronavirus vaccination, recovery from the disease, or a recent negative test, in order to go to work.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

