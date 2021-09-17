Lebanese welcome Iranian fuel delivery
From the BBC World Service: Despite U.S. sanctions, thousands of tons of Iranian fuel have been delivered to Lebanon. And Italy has become the first country in Europe to mandate that workers provide proof of coronavirus vaccination, recovery from the disease, or a recent negative test, in order to go to work.
