Labor Department calculates about $45 billion in pandemic unemployment fraud
Sep 23, 2022

Labor Department calculates about $45 billion in pandemic unemployment fraud

The Labor Department also notes what kind of fraud, and where. The SEC has charged Boeing with misleading investors after two deadly crashes. The worlds of commercial and residential construction carry differing experiences within the economy.

Economic Pulse

It's a "Tale of Two Cities" right now between commercial and residential construction

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Jarrett Dang
Sep 23, 2022
Construction projects are still being complicated by high interest rates, a persistent skilled labor shortage, and manufacturing slowdowns.
Demand for residential construction projects have slowed while commercial project have largely remained steady, says Maurice Rahming, President of the O'Neill Construction Group.
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

