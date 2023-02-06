Our new Marketplace Crash Course is here to help. Sign-up for free, learn at your own pace.
Lab-grown meat could be in some restaurants soon
Lab-grown meat could be on its way onto grocery store shelves and restaurant pantries sooner rather than later. One California-based startup, UPSIDE Foods, is seeking USDA approval to distribute its cultivated chicken product by the end of this year. Disney and the state of Florida are continuing their spat over Disney World's special status in the state. And, economist Julia Coronado gives some insight into why there's optimism that the U.S. economy might be able to avoid a recession this year.
