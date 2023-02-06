Race and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Lab-grown meat could be in some restaurants soon
Feb 6, 2023

Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
Lab-grown meat could be on its way onto grocery store shelves and restaurant pantries sooner rather than later. One California-based startup, UPSIDE Foods, is seeking USDA approval to distribute its cultivated chicken product by the end of this year. Disney and the state of Florida are continuing their spat over Disney World's special status in the state. And, economist Julia Coronado gives some insight into why there's optimism that the U.S. economy might be able to avoid a recession this year. 

What will it take for consumers to accept lab-grown meat?

by Savannah Maher
Feb 6, 2023
Lab-grown meat makers are optimistic their products will soon be available at a handful of San Francisco-area restaurants.
A nugget made from lab-grown chicken meat. UPSIDE Foods, a startup, is awaiting USDA approval to start putting its lab-meat products on shelves.
Nicholas Yeo/AFP via Getty Images
Florida to re-examine Disney World's special status

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Are economists now optimistic about avoiding a recession?

Julia Coronado, founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives, gives us some reasons why a recession might be avoidable.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

