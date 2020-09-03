SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

How did KFC get caught in the U.S. crackdown on Chinese tech?
Sep 3, 2020

How did KFC get caught in the U.S. crackdown on Chinese tech?

It has to do with transactions made using Chinese tech firms and apps. Plus, France's 100-billion-euro stimulus bill with a green focus. And, the U.K. plan to get younger people back into work, where companies hire and the government pays.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
