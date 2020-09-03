Sep 3, 2020
How did KFC get caught in the U.S. crackdown on Chinese tech?
It has to do with transactions made using Chinese tech firms and apps. Plus, France's 100-billion-euro stimulus bill with a green focus. And, the U.K. plan to get younger people back into work, where companies hire and the government pays.
