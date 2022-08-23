The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Key European fertilizer maker suspends more production over high natural gas prices
Aug 23, 2022

From the BBC World Service: Poland's Grupa Azoty is one of Europe's biggest fertilizer and chemical producers. It's now suspended fertilizer production and cut back further on manufacturing of other chemicals due to the high natural gas prices. Plus, Scotland's largest offshore wind farm is now generating electricity and will eventually generate enough power for 1 million homes. And, Japan's supermarket on wheels is offering a lifeline to older consumers.

