Key European fertilizer maker suspends more production over high natural gas prices
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: Poland's Grupa Azoty is one of Europe's biggest fertilizer and chemical producers. It's now suspended fertilizer production and cut back further on manufacturing of other chemicals due to the high natural gas prices. Plus, Scotland's largest offshore wind farm is now generating electricity and will eventually generate enough power for 1 million homes. And, Japan's supermarket on wheels is offering a lifeline to older consumers.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant