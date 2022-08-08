Kenya’s Presidential election features talk of dynasties, hustlers and the rising cost of living
From the BBC World Service: Whoever wins in Kenya will take on economic challenges including record inflation, drought and mounting national debt. Plus, Colombia's new president, Gustavo Petro, pledges a raft of reforms and says he wants to reduce Colombia's reliance on coal. It's one of the largest exporters in the world. And, the stress, hunger and poverty facing people in Afghanistan, as foreign funds that once paid for its public health system have been frozen since the Taliban seized power.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant