Kenya’s Presidential election features talk of dynasties, hustlers and the rising cost of living

From the BBC World Service: Whoever wins in Kenya will take on economic challenges including record inflation, drought and mounting national debt. Plus, Colombia's new president, Gustavo Petro, pledges a raft of reforms and says he wants to reduce Colombia's reliance on coal. It's one of the largest exporters in the world. And, the stress, hunger and poverty facing people in Afghanistan, as foreign funds that once paid for its public health system have been frozen since the Taliban seized power.