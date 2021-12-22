Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

ABOUT SHOW
Kellogg’s months-long cereal plant odyssey comes to an end
Dec 22, 2021

Kellogg's months-long cereal plant odyssey comes to an end

Also today: We look into President Biden's pledge to make 500 million COVID at-home test kits available to the public. Nurses from other countries have become a major force in the fight against COVID in the United States, and a survey suggests that they may be less likely to walk away from their jobs.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

