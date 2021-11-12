Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Quitting TimeMake Me Smart Daily

Johnson & Johnson joins the breakup party
Nov 12, 2021

Johnson & Johnson joins the breakup party

Also today: We talk to our own Kimberly Adams about Marketplace Tech's series of stories about tech regulation. Christopher Low joins us for our discussion about the markets.

Segments From this episode

J&J to split into two companies

Marketplace's Nova Safo shares some more details on the giant company's plan to divide.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

