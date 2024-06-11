Jobs IRLA Warmer WorldShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...

Jobs IRL: Looking at jobs on a more atomic level
Jun 11, 2024

Jobs IRL: Looking at jobs on a more atomic level

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Today, we'll hear more about the careers and a jobs training program at the Savannah River Site.

Segments From this episode

The TL;DR on a PFAS lawsuit

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

Water and checmical industry groups are suing the Environmental Protection Agency over a new rule on so-called forever chemicals.

Jobs IRL

Learning on the job — and earning competitive pay — at the Savannah River Site

by David Brancaccio and Nic Perez
Jun 11, 2024
The Savannah River Site, run by the U.S. Department of Energy, is looking to hire — and help train — 9,000 new employees over the next five years.
Workers at the Savannah River Site are trained in skills ranging from processing spent fuel rods pulled from nuclear reactors to dimming down highly toxic plutonium.
Savannah River Site/YouTube
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

