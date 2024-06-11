Jobs IRL: Looking at jobs on a more atomic level
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Today, we'll hear more about the careers and a jobs training program at the Savannah River Site.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
The TL;DR on a PFAS lawsuit
Water and checmical industry groups are suing the Environmental Protection Agency over a new rule on so-called forever chemicals.
Learning on the job — and earning competitive pay — at the Savannah River Site
The Savannah River Site, run by the U.S. Department of Energy, is looking to hire — and help train — 9,000 new employees over the next five years.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC