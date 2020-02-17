Feb 17, 2020
Japanese economy contracts at fastest rate in six years
Japan's economy shrinks at its fastest rate in six years. Tesla's German factory plans hit the skids. London Fashion Week goes ahead despite coronavirus fears.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Miguel Contreras Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow