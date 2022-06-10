Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Japan reopens to foreign tourists
Jun 10, 2022

Japan reopens to foreign tourists

From the BBC World Service: Japan is open once again to foreign travelers for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with strict rules being maintained in order to mitigate potential risks. Plus, a look at the factors behind Russia's central bank's key decision on interest rates. And we hear from one of the U.K. companies taking part in the biggest ever trial of a four-day working week with no loss of pay.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

