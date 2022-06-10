Japan reopens to foreign tourists
From the BBC World Service: Japan is open once again to foreign travelers for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with strict rules being maintained in order to mitigate potential risks. Plus, a look at the factors behind Russia's central bank's key decision on interest rates. And we hear from one of the U.K. companies taking part in the biggest ever trial of a four-day working week with no loss of pay.
