Japan’s worst slump since WWII
May 18, 2020

Will a $1 trillion stimulus be enough to spur Japan's economic recovery? Seventy percent of India's hotels could close due to COVID-19, as economic forecasts worsen. Airlines struggle to deal with the impact of quarantine measures.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

