Japan’s prime minister resigns for health reasons
Aug 28, 2020

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has announced his resignation, citing health reasons which he said could get in the way of decision-making. And, some unconventional ways to take the stress off during the pandemic.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
