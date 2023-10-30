Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

It’s not just you. Self-checkouts are terrible.
Oct 30, 2023

It’s not just you. Self-checkouts are terrible.

Matthew Horwood/Getty Images
Be honest: Do you prefer self-checkout at stores or do you actually kinda dread them? Plus: the latest updates on the UAW strike.

Segments From this episode

The shortcomings of self-checkout

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Oct 30, 2023
It's not saving retailers as much money as promised, says Amanda Mull of The Atlantic. And it doesn't always make customers' shopping trips easier.
Big retailers are finding that they often need to increase their staffing at self-checkout areas because of difficulties with the technology.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
