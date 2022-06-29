Our fiscal year ends tomorrow. Can you chip in $50, $25 or even $10 to help us reach our goal?
It’s inflation vs. the world as central bankers gather
The world's central bankers continue their meeting in Portugal, with the main theme being a familiar one: inflation. Marketplace's China correspondent Jennifer Pak gives us another check-in from Shanghai, where COVID quarantine restrictions have changed for travelers. The BBC reports on how the war in Ukraine and drama surrounding Russian gas has led to a return to coal, leading to South African producers struggling with a surge in demand.
