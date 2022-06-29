Abortion AccessRussia-Ukraine WarMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

It’s inflation vs. the world as central bankers gather
Jun 29, 2022

It’s inflation vs. the world as central bankers gather

The world's central bankers continue their meeting in Portugal, with the main theme being a familiar one: inflation. Marketplace's China correspondent Jennifer Pak gives us another check-in from Shanghai, where COVID quarantine restrictions have changed for travelers. The BBC reports on how the war in Ukraine and drama surrounding Russian gas has led to a return to coal, leading to South African producers struggling with a surge in demand.

