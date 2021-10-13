Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
It’s earnings season for companies. What can we expect?
Oct 13, 2021

It’s earnings season for companies. What can we expect?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also today: We look into how child care centers are chipping away at the labor shortage with each hire they make. Felicia Wong of the Roosevelt Institute chats with us about economic resilience among the nations in the G7.

Segments From this episode

Hire by hire, child care centers chip away at labor shortage

by Amanda Peacher
Oct 13, 2021
Hiring has been chronically tough for early childhood education jobs, especially during the pandemic.
Many child care centers remain understaffed.
Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:22 AM PDT
9:20
3:00 AM PDT
8:10
7:43 AM PDT
1:50
3:00 AM PDT
33:10
4:54 PM PDT
34:11
3:50 PM PDT
28:18
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Nobel Prize Economist David Card on testing Econ 101 theories in the real world
Nobel Prize Economist David Card on testing Econ 101 theories in the real world
Probate court cases rise as people die from COVID without wills
COVID-19
Probate court cases rise as people die from COVID without wills
Profit bumps could aid drugstores' evolution into health care centers
Profit bumps could aid drugstores' evolution into health care centers
Confused by IRS letters saying you made a mistake? You're not alone.
Confused by IRS letters saying you made a mistake? You're not alone.