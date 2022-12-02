How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
It’s another better-than-expected day for the U.S. labor market
Dec 2, 2022

It’s another better-than-expected day for the U.S. labor market

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Job numbers from the Labor Department came in strong, and to help us make more sense of them, we are joined by Chris Low of FHN Financial. Elsewhere, the saga over Biden's student loan forgiveness plan has reached the halls of the Supreme Court. Then, we examine the Fed's balancing act of taming inflation while also trying to keep people working.

Segments From this episode

Can the Fed keep inflation under control without sacrificing jobs?

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Dec 2, 2022
The Federal Reserve is supposed to do both things. But Chair Jerome Powell said this week the Fed will keep raising interest rates to cool inflation, even if that pushes people out of work.
A moderator calls on members of the audience for questions for chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve Jerome Powell during an event at the Brookings Institution, November 30, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:57 AM PST
7:42
2:41 AM PST
8:45
7:55 AM PST
1:50
Dec 1, 2022
27:02
Dec 1, 2022
12:04
Dec 1, 2022
39:21
Nov 30, 2022
30:10
How do we know if inflation is really slowing down?
How do we know if inflation is really slowing down?
What it means to be a new teacher in 2022: "I'm a student teaching students"
What it means to be a new teacher in 2022: "I'm a student teaching students"
Is anyone who lost their job blaming the Fed?
Is anyone who lost their job blaming the Fed?
Americans are saving little — while they spend up a storm
Americans are saving little — while they spend up a storm