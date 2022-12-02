It’s another better-than-expected day for the U.S. labor market
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Job numbers from the Labor Department came in strong, and to help us make more sense of them, we are joined by Chris Low of FHN Financial. Elsewhere, the saga over Biden's student loan forgiveness plan has reached the halls of the Supreme Court. Then, we examine the Fed's balancing act of taming inflation while also trying to keep people working.
Segments From this episode
Can the Fed keep inflation under control without sacrificing jobs?
The Federal Reserve is supposed to do both things. But Chair Jerome Powell said this week the Fed will keep raising interest rates to cool inflation, even if that pushes people out of work.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer