As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Apr 9, 2020
Could the EU fail over COVID-19?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Italy's Prime Minister says European countries must agree over debt sharing. Sub-Saharan African nations face their first recession in 25 years. Brazil's top companies agree on no job cuts for 60 days.
Subscribe on
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
Get the latest
Our daily newsletter unpacks what’s happening in the COVID-19 economy and what it means for you.