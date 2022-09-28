It turns out Wall Street titans and WhatsApp do not mix
Heavy hitters on Wall Street admitted to record-keeping violations and now face billions in fines. Susan Schmidt of Exchange Capital Resources discusses the British bond market with us. We tackle the question of whether colleges should be responsible for parts of student debt.
Segments From this episode
Should colleges be accountable for some student debt?
About 36 million people in the U.S. have some college education, but no degree, yet they still owe money on student loans.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant