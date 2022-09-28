Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

It turns out Wall Street titans and WhatsApp do not mix
Sep 28, 2022

It turns out Wall Street titans and WhatsApp do not mix

Heavy hitters on Wall Street admitted to record-keeping violations and now face billions in fines. Susan Schmidt of Exchange Capital Resources discusses the British bond market with us. We tackle the question of whether colleges should be responsible for parts of student debt.

Segments From this episode

Should colleges be accountable for some student debt?

by Kirk Carapezza
Sep 28, 2022
About 36 million people in the U.S. have some college education, but no degree, yet they still owe money on student loans.
President Joe Biden announced a three-part plan that will forgive hundreds of billions of dollars in federal student loan debt.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

