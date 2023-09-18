Islamic home financing opens the door to homeownership
Paying interest goes against Islamic rules on finance. Now, more institutions are offering Islamic mortgage solutions. Plus, what happens if the UAW strike grows?
Segments From this episode
The auto strikes are limited right now. But what if they don't stay that way?
The current United Auto Workers strike is limited, with less than 10% of covered employees striking. But what broader economic impact could an all-out strike have?
The Fed's plan for rates? "Higher for longer"
We check in with Julia Coronado, founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives and a professor at UT Austin, about the forecast for interest rate hikes.
Islamic home financing expanding in the U.S., opening doors for Muslim homebuyers
Islamic finance offers alternatives to conventional loans and mortgages to comply with a religious prohibition on interest, which is seen as financial exploitation.
