Is winter coming for the U.S. job market?
Nov 4, 2022

Is winter coming for the U.S. job market?

Mario Tama/Getty Images
We preview the coming October jobs report. Also, we look at what the Fed might want to keep its eye on regarding the job market. Then, it appears free returns for online purchases are proving a bit too costly for many companies.

Segments From this episode

Is the era of free returns for online purchases coming to an end?

by Samantha Fields
Nov 4, 2022
Something to keep in mind as you start your online holiday shopping: Many retailers are getting stricter about their return policies.
Returns of stuff people buy online are getting costlier for retailers.
Getty Images
