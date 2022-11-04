Start a $5 monthly donation and get a Marketplace Flight Paddle for all of your beverage sampling needs. Your gift supports Marketplace’s public service journalism through the midterm elections and everything that comes after.
Is winter coming for the U.S. job market?
We preview the coming October jobs report. Also, we look at what the Fed might want to keep its eye on regarding the job market. Then, it appears free returns for online purchases are proving a bit too costly for many companies.
Is the era of free returns for online purchases coming to an end?
Something to keep in mind as you start your online holiday shopping: Many retailers are getting stricter about their return policies.
