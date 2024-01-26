My EconomyBreaking GroundShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...

Is Tesla a tech company or just another automaker?
Jan 26, 2024

Is Tesla a tech company or just another automaker?

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Investors are starting to think the latter.

Segments From this episode

Core PCE shows inflation dropped a bit in December

by David Brancaccio

Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, tells us what the most recent PCE data means for the Fed.

Tesla's less-than-stellar earnings call

by Nova Safo

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also warned that without trade barriers, Chinese EV maker BYD will “demolish” competitors

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

