Is Germany already in recession?
From the BBC World Service: Business activity contracted in Germany for a fourth straight month in October. Plus, "Barbie" has boosted toy sales for its maker, Mattel
Segments From this episode
Germany's economy stumbles, once again making it the "sick man of Europe"
Business activity in Germany contracted for a fourth straight month in October. Experts are labeling Europe’s largest economy the "sick man of Europe."
