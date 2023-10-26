Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Is Germany already in recession?
Oct 26, 2023

Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Business activity contracted in Germany for a fourth straight month in October. Plus, "Barbie" has boosted toy sales for its maker, Mattel

Segments From this episode

Germany's economy stumbles, once again making it the "sick man of Europe"

by Leanna Byrne
Oct 26, 2023
Business activity in Germany contracted for a fourth straight month in October. Experts are labeling Europe’s largest economy the "sick man of Europe."
The International Monetary Fund expects Germany's economy to contract 0.3% this year. Above, the banking district skyline of Frankfurt.
Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

