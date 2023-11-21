Israel-Hamas WarFinancially InclinedI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Is fashion waste making Cambodian workers sick?
Nov 21, 2023

Is fashion waste making Cambodian workers sick?

A Cambodian laborer works at a brick factory near Phnom Penh. Tang Chhin Sothy/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: A human rights group in Cambodia says that clothing waste from big brands like Adidas and Walmart are being burnt as cheap fuel in some factories.

