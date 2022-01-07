Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Investors want pharma exec bonuses linked to fairer COVID vaccine distribution
Jan 7, 2022

Investors want pharma exec bonuses linked to fairer COVID vaccine distribution

From the BBC World Service: A large coalition of investment firms is calling on the world's biggest COVID vaccine makers to improve global jab distribution. Plus, though the fuel price cap has been reimposed in Kazakhstan, life in the commercial capital of Almaty is getting increasingly difficult. And, how British steel companies are dealing with the ongoing impact of U.S. import tariffs. 

