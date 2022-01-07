Investors want pharma exec bonuses linked to fairer COVID vaccine distribution
From the BBC World Service: A large coalition of investment firms is calling on the world's biggest COVID vaccine makers to improve global jab distribution. Plus, though the fuel price cap has been reimposed in Kazakhstan, life in the commercial capital of Almaty is getting increasingly difficult. And, how British steel companies are dealing with the ongoing impact of U.S. import tariffs.
