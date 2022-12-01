How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Interest rates are high. How long can they stay that way?
Dec 1, 2022

Interest rates are high. How long can they stay that way?

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Fed Chair Jerome Powell offered some clues about that this week. Also, Giving Tuesday numbers show a growing sense of generosity. Then, we look at the speculation looming over Germany's leadership as it pertains to relations with China.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer

