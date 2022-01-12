Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Inflation worries are kind of different in China
Jan 12, 2022

From the BBC World Service: While high inflation concerns are keeping policymakers up at night in many parts of the world, prices in China are rising, but a slower rate than expected. Plus, Quebec plans to impose a tax on people who refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine. And, the English company that's looking to use nuclear fusion to help generate cheaper, greener power. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

