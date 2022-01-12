Inflation worries are kind of different in China
From the BBC World Service: While high inflation concerns are keeping policymakers up at night in many parts of the world, prices in China are rising, but a slower rate than expected. Plus, Quebec plans to impose a tax on people who refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine. And, the English company that's looking to use nuclear fusion to help generate cheaper, greener power.
