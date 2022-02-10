Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Inflation isn’t just an American problem
Feb 10, 2022

Inflation isn’t just an American problem

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
U.S. inflation is expected to hit a near four-decade high. The pain Americans are feeling in their pocketbooks is one people the world over are grappling with. Plus: The Philippines reopens to vaccinated, COVID-negative travelers. And, we're keeping an eye on how the Freedom Convoy's movement is spreading across the globe.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:55 AM PST
7:28
2:34 AM PST
6:58
3:25 AM PST
1:50
5:20 PM PST
12:50
3:40 PM PST
26:51
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Jan 31, 2022
1:36
As air rage incidents soar, a no-fly list for unruly passengers gains support
As air rage incidents soar, a no-fly list for unruly passengers gains support
Founder CEOs often have shelf lives
Founder CEOs often have shelf lives
Tourists return to Turkey as cheap lira offers luxury living for a fraction of the price
Tourists return to Turkey as cheap lira offers luxury living for a fraction of the price
How much your bills have gone up depends a lot on where you live
How much your bills have gone up depends a lot on where you live