Inflation isn’t just an American problem
U.S. inflation is expected to hit a near four-decade high. The pain Americans are feeling in their pocketbooks is one people the world over are grappling with. Plus: The Philippines reopens to vaccinated, COVID-negative travelers. And, we're keeping an eye on how the Freedom Convoy's movement is spreading across the globe.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director