India’s first unicorn makes its stock-market debut
From the BBC World Service: India's food-delivery startup, Zomato, soared in its public debut in Mumbai. Plus, fresh restrictions on the way for Italians as the government tries to curb infection rates. And, how the "pingdemic" is wrecking havoc on staffing across a range on industries in England.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director