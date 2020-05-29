May 29, 2020
India’s migrant workers want to return home
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Unemployment in India has risen to 24% with migrant workers facing an uncertain future. Imaging the future of retail, restaurants in Lithuania use vacant seating to make a catwalk of a different kind for local clothing stores.
Subscribe on
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Thanks to our
Marketplace Investors!
Your support keeps us going strong, even through
tough times.