Apr 23, 2021
India is running out of oxygen as COVID surges and hospitals struggle
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: With India's daily COVID cases soaring and a "double mutant" variant, industrial oxygen use is being curbed. Hospitals are struggling with shortages of oxygen, medication and beds. Plus, the teenage entrepreneur distributing hand sanitizer in a "gel card."
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director