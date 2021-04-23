The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

India is running out of oxygen as COVID surges and hospitals struggle
Apr 23, 2021

India is running out of oxygen as COVID surges and hospitals struggle

From the BBC World Service: With India's daily COVID cases soaring and a "double mutant" variant, industrial oxygen use is being curbed. Hospitals are struggling with shortages of oxygen, medication and beds. Plus, the teenage entrepreneur distributing hand sanitizer in a "gel card."

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
