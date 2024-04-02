Baltimore Bridge CollapseHealth and WealthMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
❗Let's close the gap: We still need your help to raise $40,000 by April 1. Donate now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
India braces for heat waves
Apr 2, 2024

India braces for heat waves

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A villager walks on a dry pond bed in the state of Rajasthan of India during a heatwave in 2022. Prakash Singh/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: India is likely to experience more heat wave days than normal between April and June.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:12 AM PDT
7:04
3:00 AM PDT
1:46
2:59 AM PDT
6:59
3:38 PM PDT
29:08
3:01 PM PDT
20:41
2:08 PM PDT
1:05
Mar 28, 2024
44:51
Fed Chair Powell: Interest rates likely won't return to "historically low levels" before the pandemic
Fed Chair Powell: Interest rates likely won't return to "historically low levels" before the pandemic
Has legislation to stop surprise medical bills worked?
Health and Wealth
Has legislation to stop surprise medical bills worked?
Baltimore's port closure could upend jobs and supply chains for months
Baltimore Bridge Collapse
Baltimore's port closure could upend jobs and supply chains for months
Rise in private school enrollments could pose a problem for public schools
Rise in private school enrollments could pose a problem for public schools