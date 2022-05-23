In Texas, it’s … renewable energy to the rescue?

The Texas power grid and the organization that runs it made the news a couple of years ago when freezing weather led to deaths and people without power for days. The temperatures in the state now have people reaching for air conditioning and boosting the toll on the electric grid. This is leading to calls for energy conservation. Enter renewable energy, which is picking up the slack. Julia Coronado discusses lower equity prices, futures and the Fed in our talk about the markets. The global economic forum known to many as simply Davos has kicked off.