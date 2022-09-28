IMF warns U.K. over its economic future
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: In a move usually directed towards emerging and developing markets, the International Monetary Fund has openly criticized the British government's tax strategy unveiled on Friday. Since then, sterling has plummeted and the cost of borrowing increased, but the Treasury insists on going ahead with the plan. And in Germany there's been muffled reactions to what is now thought to be an act of sabotage on the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant