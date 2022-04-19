IMF to release a gloomy world economic outlook
From the BBC World Service: The International Monetary Fund is set to release a pessimistic economic outlook. Argentina's government plans on imposing higher levies on businesses it perceives to have profited from the war in Ukraine. International aid agencies worry that the focus on the war in Ukraine is drawing international attention and donor money away from equally needy people in other parts of the world, like Yemen and Afghanistan.
