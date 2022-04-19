Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
IMF to release a gloomy world economic outlook
Apr 19, 2022

IMF to release a gloomy world economic outlook

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: The International Monetary Fund is set to release a pessimistic economic outlook. Argentina's government plans on imposing higher levies on businesses it perceives to have profited from the war in Ukraine. International aid agencies worry that the focus on the war in Ukraine is drawing international attention and donor money away from equally needy people in other parts of the world, like Yemen and Afghanistan.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:19 AM PDT
8:16
2:29 AM PDT
8:01
2:37 AM PDT
1:50
6:15 PM PDT
15:54
3:52 PM PDT
27:42
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Not wearing those leggings? Many retail stores are expanding into resale
Not wearing those leggings? Many retail stores are expanding into resale
Poison pills: Why companies use the self-defense strategy
Poison pills: Why companies use the self-defense strategy
How supply chain issues and inflation have started to reshape advertising
Economic Pulse
How supply chain issues and inflation have started to reshape advertising
Etsy transaction fee spikes and vendors strike
Marketplace Tech
Etsy transaction fee spikes and vendors strike