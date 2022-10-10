This Is UncomfortableSecret Money, Public InfluenceMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

If you donate big to a campaign, should voters know who you are? Let’s explore.
Oct 10, 2022

If you donate big to a campaign, should voters know who you are? Let's explore.

It's the first part of our series on money, politics and big-spending, anonymous donors – seen through the lens of the election cycle in Arizona. China has a chip on its shoulder about U.S.-imposed tech export limits.

Secret Money, Public Influence

In Arizona, a story of secret campaign spending and rising electric bills

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Oct 10, 2022
The story of the 2014 Arizona Corporation Commission election campaign and the influence of so-called dark money.
Arizona Corporation Commissioner Sandra Kennedy shows "Marketplace Morning Report" host David Brancaccio one of the binders, about 7 inches think, of ad-spending documents acquired by a subpoena.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

