Hungary and Poland could delay EU’s COVID-19 recovery fund
Nov 17, 2020

Hungary and Poland could delay EU’s COVID-19 recovery fund

Two European Union members are threatening to veto the budget, which requires unanimous approval. U.S. sanctions contribute to China’s biggest smartphone-maker selling off its budget brand. Plus, the key role of bloggers in modern royal fashion.

