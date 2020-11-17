Nov 17, 2020
Hungary and Poland could delay EU’s COVID-19 recovery fund
Two European Union members are threatening to veto the budget, which requires unanimous approval. U.S. sanctions contribute to China’s biggest smartphone-maker selling off its budget brand. Plus, the key role of bloggers in modern royal fashion.
