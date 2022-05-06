Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Hungary calls Russian oil ban an economic “atomic bomb”
May 6, 2022

Hungary calls Russian oil ban an economic "atomic bomb"

From the BBC World Service: The Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban vowed to veto current EU proposals, saying they would be devastating to eastern European countries which rely heavily on Russian crude. Plus, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen says a sixth sanctions package against Russia will go ahead, even if it takes longer than expected. And, we visit a German oil refinery that's still very reliant on Russian oil.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

