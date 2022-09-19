Huge crowds travel to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London
From the BBC World Service: King Charles III has declared Monday a public holiday in the U.K. That means many businesses up and down the country have closed as a mark of respect to the late queen. But the decision wasn't black and white ... some flights have been cancelled at London Heathrow Airport and transport services are expecting large crowds. Plus, as thousands laid floral tributes, how have flower sellers managed the demand?
