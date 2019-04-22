Huawei issues first ever quarterly earnings… but why?

From the BBC World Service… Chinese tech giant Huawei unveiled first-quarter earnings that showed a 39% rise in revenue. But, as a private company, the firm isn't required to release the figures, so why did it? Then, Tesla sends a team to Shanghai after video appears to show one of its vehicles exploding in a car park. Plus, we take a look at China's 9-9-6 work model. Today's show is sponsored by Acquia , Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage and Indeed .

