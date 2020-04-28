Apr 28, 2020
Profits plunge at Europe’s biggest bank
HSBC halts job cuts as concerns mount over loan repayments. Takeout is back as New Zealand starts to relax lockdown restrictions. India criticizes the accuracy of Chinese-made COVID-19 testing kits and cancels an order.
