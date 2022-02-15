How vital is the Nordstream 2 pipeline to the Russian economy?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: The European Union's foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell says Nordstream 2 could be included in sanctions against Russia if it invades Ukraine. Plus, China introduces new rules for larger technology companies seeking to list their stock overseas. And, the number of robots being used in workplaces has jumped since the start of the pandemic, including in small and medium-sized companies.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer